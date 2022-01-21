Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.53

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $260.43 million and $36.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.10 or 0.07217059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00160356 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,215,431 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

