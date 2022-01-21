Casper Hits Market Cap of $254.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Casper has a market capitalization of $254.29 million and $25.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,616,782,449 coins and its circulating supply is 3,060,487,887 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

