Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CASS opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

