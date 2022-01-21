CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $3.85 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 52.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

