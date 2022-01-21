CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $4.69 Million in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,826,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $964.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

