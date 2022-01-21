CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

