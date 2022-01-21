CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Update

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTT. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 161,572 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 535,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.