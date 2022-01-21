Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6,127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.18.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

