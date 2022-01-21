Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 106 ($1.45) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 95.34 ($1.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.