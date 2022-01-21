Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 464,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.