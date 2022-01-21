Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 464,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

