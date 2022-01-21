Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to $12.50

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

