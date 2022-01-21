Ceres Trading Down 16.7% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $504,060.74 and approximately $7,601.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $103.03 or 0.00279117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

