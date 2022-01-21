Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Certara also posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,323,413 shares of company stock worth $278,551,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Certara by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 75.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

