CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of CF traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.98. 118,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after acquiring an additional 374,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

