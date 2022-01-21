CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

