CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 11.8%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 51,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 18,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

