Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $773.84.

CHTR stock opened at $572.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $571.03 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

