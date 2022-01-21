Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 23,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00.

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

