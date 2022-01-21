China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $66.15 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

