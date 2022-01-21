China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.74

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 57673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSUAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.