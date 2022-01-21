Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.43.

CHH opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

