Chromia Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $423.62 million and $170.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

