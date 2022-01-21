Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $193.11 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

