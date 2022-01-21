CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

