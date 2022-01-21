CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,120 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

