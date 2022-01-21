CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unum Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

