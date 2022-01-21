CI Investments Inc. Has $10.34 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 395.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $56.04 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

