CI Investments Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.79 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.