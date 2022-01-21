CI Investments Inc. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

MAS stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.