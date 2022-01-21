CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,479 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Cimpress worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cimpress by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 25.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 121.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

