CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 460 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

