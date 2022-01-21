CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McAfee were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

MCFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

