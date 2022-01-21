CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 732 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after purchasing an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

