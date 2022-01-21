CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 740 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. UGI Co. has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

