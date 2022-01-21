CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.