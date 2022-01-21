CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.71 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

