CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $398,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

