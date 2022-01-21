CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.