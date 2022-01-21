Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,352,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,442,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $65.95 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

