Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

