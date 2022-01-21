Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,762,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPXGF shares. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

