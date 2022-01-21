Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNNWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Cineworld Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 4,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

