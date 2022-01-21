Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.