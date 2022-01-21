Citigroup Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $36.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 55.3% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

