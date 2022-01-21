Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

