Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3,790.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.02. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

