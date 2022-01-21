Citigroup Inc. Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 272.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,896,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,853,000 after buying an additional 287,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.