Citigroup Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $110.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.