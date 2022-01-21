Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $500.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $501.70 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

