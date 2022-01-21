Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 9501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $46,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $36,265,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.